9/12/2023 @ 10:00am
Marketing for Start-Ups: 8 Strategies for Marketing Your New Business
9/13/2023 @ 10:00am
How to Choose the Right Franchise Opportunity for You
9/13/2023 @ 11:00am
Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps
9/13/2023 @ 2:00pm
Exploring Government Contracting - What's It All About?
9/13/2023 @ 4:00pm
Small Business Orientation
The SBDC offers virtual and in-person (by appointment only) one-on-one business advising in a variety of areas by certified business advisors who maintain the highest ethical standards of client confidentiality.
Business advising services are provided at no cost and are scheduled as often as needed to enable professional advisors to serve as resource support.
To speak with an advisor, please fill out the "Request Advising" form.
Services
The SBDC serves to promote the growth, expansion, innovation, productivity, profitability, and improved management of business by providing the following services:
- Virtual or In-Person Business Advising
- Training Programs
- Assistance with Business Plans
- Packaging Loan Requests
- Preparing Strategic Marketing Plans
- Analyzing & Improving Accounting Practices
- Accessing the Government Procurement System
- Entering the Global Marketplace
- Succession Planning